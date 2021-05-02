ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

ORBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of ORBC opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ORBCOMM news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,275.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

