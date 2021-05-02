Orchid 24 Hour Volume Hits $38.97 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001135 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $236.62 million and approximately $38.97 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.00860630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00065999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00096140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00048118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

