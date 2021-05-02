Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 800 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJI. Mizuho cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

SJI stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. Equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

