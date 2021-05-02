Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 723 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 40,637 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,977,000 after acquiring an additional 382,659 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,649 shares of company stock worth $1,904,931. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MLI opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $46.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.85 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

