Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEU. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewMarket stock opened at $346.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.86. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $332.45 and a 12-month high of $458.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

