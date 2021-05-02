Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $96.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its 200-day moving average is $76.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

