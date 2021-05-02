Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 833 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

