Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 75 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $169.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.75 and a 200 day moving average of $144.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $909.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

