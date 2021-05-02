OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $238.77 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001180 BTC on exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $238.77 million and $2.24 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069791 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00072151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.40 or 0.00848861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00096897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,005.91 or 0.08827019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00047093 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,946,526 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

