Ørsted A/S’s (DOGEF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $148.93 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $226.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.06.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.