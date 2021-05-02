Ørsted A/S’s (DOGEF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $148.93 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $226.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.06.
Ørsted A/S Company Profile
