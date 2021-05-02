Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.33.

OTTR stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1,534.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

