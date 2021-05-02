Otter Tail (OTTR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Otter Tail stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

