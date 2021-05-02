Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $197,765,450.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,013,769 shares of company stock worth $204,470,390.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

OM stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

