Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Outset Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

OM opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $835,346.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,380.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $166,985.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,769 shares of company stock worth $204,470,390 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.