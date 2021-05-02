Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) has been given a $25.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVV. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Ovintiv from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,023,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,130,000 after buying an additional 1,378,434 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after buying an additional 1,193,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after buying an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $12,328,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

