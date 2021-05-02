Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,911.24

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,911.24 ($24.97) and traded as high as GBX 2,190 ($28.61). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,180 ($28.48), with a volume of 81,266 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXIG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,985 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,911.24. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 35.62.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.