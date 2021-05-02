PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,868. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

