PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.36.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,868. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,548 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

