Pacific Assets Trust (PAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Monday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PAC opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.10. The company has a market capitalization of £399.16 million and a P/E ratio of 14.73. Pacific Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 357 ($4.66).

About Pacific Assets Trust

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

