Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,491,213.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

