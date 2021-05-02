Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Panasonic has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

