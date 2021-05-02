Panda Yield (BBOO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93,831.00

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a market cap of $460,801.91 and $93,831.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00069779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $477.22 or 0.00845183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00097062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.05 or 0.08697670 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

