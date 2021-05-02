Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,380. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

VIR stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

