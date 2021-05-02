Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 76.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 51.5% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.36.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $319.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.26 and a 1-year high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.