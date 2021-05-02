Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 394,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after purchasing an additional 381,256 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

NYSE:USB opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,630 shares of company stock worth $13,187,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

