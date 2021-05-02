Parallel Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,154,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 208,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $854.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $861.91 and its 200 day moving average is $875.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $604.96 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

