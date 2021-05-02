Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Landstar System by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,294 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.87.

LSTR opened at $172.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.