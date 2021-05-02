Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.91 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $108.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.92.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

