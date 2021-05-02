Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 627 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

NYSE:LH opened at $265.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $153.72 and a one year high of $269.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

