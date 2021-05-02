Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

PK opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 279,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,065,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

