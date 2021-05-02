Patrick Cimerola Sells 6,120 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $704,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,278.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Patrick Cimerola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29.

On Monday, April 26th, Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of Choice Hotels International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $115.80.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The business had revenue of $193.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

