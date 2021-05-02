PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $13.77. PBF Energy shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 8,691 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PBF. Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.91.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $351,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.