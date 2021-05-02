Peerplays 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,900.00 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $935,321.87 and $15,900.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 66.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00284846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.01139042 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00718354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,698.19 or 0.99986764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

