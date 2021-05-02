Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Chimera Investment worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE CIM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 2,601,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,151. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.