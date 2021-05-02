Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.52. 2,252,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,127. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

