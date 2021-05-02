Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Marriott International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Marriott International by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,682. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

