Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Walmart stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,560,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.67 and its 200 day moving average is $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.