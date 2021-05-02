Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Pentair comprises approximately 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.11% of Pentair worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNR opened at $64.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

