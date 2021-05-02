PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce $1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.44. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.16. 5,051,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

