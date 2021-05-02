Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $58.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

