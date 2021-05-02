PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. PerkinElmer accounts for about 2.8% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $14,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $2,737,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.32. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.71 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

