Peter Michael Holbek Sells 25,000 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,048,311.60.

Peter Michael Holbek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00.

CMMC stock opened at C$4.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.44 and a 12 month high of C$4.56. The firm has a market cap of C$855.92 million and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMMC. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copper Mountain Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.75.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

