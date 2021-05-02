PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $104.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

