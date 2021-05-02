PFG Advisors Has $1.48 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,091,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,381,000 after acquiring an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,146,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,468,000 after purchasing an additional 152,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after purchasing an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $104.28 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68.

