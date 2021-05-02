PFG Advisors Reduces Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $422.03 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.57 and a fifty-two week high of $449.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.61.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.