PFG Advisors Takes $1.11 Million Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13.

