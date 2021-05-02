PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.950-1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PG&E also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.95-1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.55.

PCG stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $11.32. 17,878,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,469,698. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

