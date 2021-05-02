PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. PG&E also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
About PG&E
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
