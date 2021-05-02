PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. PG&E also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.55.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.