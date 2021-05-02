PieDAO DOUGH v2 One Day Volume Reaches $1.15 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $10.98 million and $1.15 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $484.28 or 0.00852305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00097060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.25 or 0.08643481 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 76,729,009 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

