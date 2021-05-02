Pigeoncoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $61,777.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $61,777.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000072 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.